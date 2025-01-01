Single Tripping

A trip to Goa is incomplete without a visit to a shack, the morning haze, and a rave night-out on the beach. Right? The Royal Enfield team also seems to agree to it, as the all-new bobber and their first in 350CC – The Goan Classic comes in the following colourways: Shack Black, Purple Haze, Rave Red and Trip Teal.

But why has Royal Enfield launched another Bobber motorcycle when they already have the Shotgun 650? It’s not just about adding an accessible bobber for the masses in their stable but also because its new arch rival, the Jawa, has a 350CC Jawa 42 Bobber.

The first thing that grabs attention is the bike’s stunning paint schemes; it’s unlike anything RE has ever attempted before. For some, it may be too loud and daring, but we heard a few say they are not as trippy as the launch film they had made for this bike.

But like most Bobbers, it has a raised handlebar, slash-cut silencer, and a chopped front fender, and the rear fender is mounted on the swing arm. But you do get a detachable pillion seat. It felt perfect for Goa’s diverse terrains.

The relaxed riding posture and wide handlebars ensure comfort even during long hours in the saddle, a factor that touring enthusiasts will appreciate.

The Goan Classic doesn’t skimp on modern amenities. It comes equipped with RE’s Tripper Navigation System, a small pod integrated into the instrument cluster that provides turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth. The system syncs seamlessly with the Royal Enfield app, allowing riders to plan their trips with ease.

Other thoughtful features include dual-channel ABS for added safety, a USB charging port discreetly positioned under the handlebar, and tubeless tyres mounted on spoked rims—a practical addition that ensures peace of mind during long rides.It also gets beautiful white wall tyres that enhance the retro-modern look of the bike.

The Goan Classic is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine found in the Classic 350. It delivers 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine’s smooth power delivery and strong low-end torque make it ideal for cruising at relaxed speeds. Royal Enfield has once again proved why it remains the go-to brand for those who cherish the art of motorcycling. We, for one, prefer this over a Classic 350.

Priced at Rs 2.53 lakh, ex-showroom