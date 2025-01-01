The Year of Living Differently

Shalini Passi, Founder, MASH & SPAF, art collector, philanthropist

This year I’m going to go all Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Colour of 2025, with some creative texturing. The colour appeals to me as it’s very universal and also very earthy — it fits into a contemporary context amazingly, especially in the winters. It’s also a very versatile colour that can be mixed with black and whites.

One can have a lot of creative fun with it. Capriccio Azure and Canary Yellow were my favourite colours of 2024. Mocha Mousse is different and sets a different mood. Last year for me personally, it was all about colours, and experimenting with different textures. This is a more sombre colour, but I want to make it fun with different cuts and different silhouettes.

Sohini Chattopadhyay,

Author, The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India Through the Lens of Sport

It was a remark from Prof Debashis Chatterjee, the director of IIM Kozhikode, where I was teaching a guest course that put it in my mind: like many business studies scholars, the professor is a prolific writer of books and social media posts. “I often post things I have scribbled on a napkin on LinkedIn and those are the most popular,” he said.

“I think people like to see hand-drawn, hand-written things.” And that brought to mind, the actor Soumitra Chatterjee speaking in a documentary on Satyajit Ray about how the perfectionist made him practise his Bengali handwriting in the style of the 19th-century Calcutta, where Charulata is set. And the image of the hand-written Bengali letters followed—a most enjoyable stream of consciousness!