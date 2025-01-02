AAP hits back at Sachdeva's 'dishonest politics' jibe, says focus on improving law & order

NEW DELHI: In response to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s letter urging Arvind Kejriwal to abandon “dishonest” political practices, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a strong counter-attack on the BJP’s leadership.
The party, in its statement, criticised the BJP for not holding Union home minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.
“Why is the BJP not questioning Amit Shah about the rise in crimes against women? Delhi sees three to four rapes daily, yet this issue remains unaddressed,” they stated, questioning why the BJP’s priorities don’t align with the pressing issues of safety.
The AAP also highlighted the Delhi government’s achievements under Kejriwal’s leadership, such as providing free electricity, water, education, and transforming schools and hospitals.
“Has the BJP ever done this for Delhiites? No. They are rattled by Kejriwal’s new guarantees, like Rs 2,100 for every woman and Rs 18,000 per month for pujaris and granthis,” they said. The AAP urged the BJP to focus on improving law and order in Delhi and implement the governance model Kejriwal has successfully introduced in other BJP-ruled states, instead of abusing the AAP chief.