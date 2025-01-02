AAP hits back at Sachdeva's 'dishonest politics' jibe, says focus on improving law & order

NEW DELHI: In response to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s letter urging Arvind Kejriwal to abandon “dishonest” political practices, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a strong counter-attack on the BJP’s leadership.

The party, in its statement, criticised the BJP for not holding Union home minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

“Why is the BJP not questioning Amit Shah about the rise in crimes against women? Delhi sees three to four rapes daily, yet this issue remains unaddressed,” they stated, questioning why the BJP’s priorities don’t align with the pressing issues of safety.