Bengaluru rerun? Bakery owner dies by suicide, family says harassed by wife

NEW DELHI: In a chilling reminder to the Bengaluru techie suicide case, a co-owner of a city bakery died by suicide at his residence in Model Town area of northwest Delhi on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
Divorce proceedings and business dispute with his wife might be the reasons behind the death, police said.
His wife was the last person that the deceased identified by cops as Puneet Khurana (40) spoke to. Khurana’s phone has been sent for forensic exam.
Khurana (40) and his wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa co-owned Woodbox Cafe.
The Model Town police station got a call at 4.18 pm on Tuesday. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Khurana unresponsive on a bed, with a ligature mark on his neck, indicating death by hanging. “He was taken to hospital, where his body was preserved for post-mortem,” said a police officer.
The officer said the 40-year-old’s father Trilok Nath Khurana handed over a mobile phone to police, alleging harassment by Pahwa and her family.
“The mobile phone and other related evidence have been taken into custody. We are awaiting the autopsy report to proceed with the investigation. Pahwa has been called for questioning,” said the officer.
The police seized a 15-minute audio clip of a heated argument between Khurana and Pahwa. “You are calling me at 3 am, can’t you sleep? You disrespected me and my family,” Pahwa can be heard as saying. “All these things have no meaning right now… Tell me what you want,” was Khurana’s reply.
Pahwa could also be heard saying, “I am not backing off… I agreed to the divorce, but I am still a business partner… You need to clear my dues…”
The incident comes days after Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, died by suicide in Bengaluru. Subhash left a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)