Bengaluru rerun? Bakery owner dies by suicide, family says harassed by wife

NEW DELHI: In a chilling reminder to the Bengaluru techie suicide case, a co-owner of a city bakery died by suicide at his residence in Model Town area of northwest Delhi on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Divorce proceedings and business dispute with his wife might be the reasons behind the death, police said.

His wife was the last person that the deceased identified by cops as Puneet Khurana (40) spoke to. Khurana’s phone has been sent for forensic exam.

Khurana (40) and his wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa co-owned Woodbox Cafe.

The Model Town police station got a call at 4.18 pm on Tuesday. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Khurana unresponsive on a bed, with a ligature mark on his neck, indicating death by hanging. “He was taken to hospital, where his body was preserved for post-mortem,” said a police officer.

The officer said the 40-year-old’s father Trilok Nath Khurana handed over a mobile phone to police, alleging harassment by Pahwa and her family.