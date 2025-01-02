BJP, AAP locked in poster war ahead of Delhi polls

The BJP and the AAP are locked in a poster war ahead of the Delhi polls.

Both the parties accused each other of voter fraud.

The BJP shared a poster of AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming multiple fraudulent voter entries, ranging from ages 40 to 80, were registered at a single address without the homeowner's knowledge. BJP described this as "a new game by Kejriwal to rig votes."

"Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai" (Kejriwal is in love with fake voters) announced the poster launched by the BJP.

AAP responded by sharing a poster featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The poster read, "Beware Delhiites. In the new year, you have changed your calendar, but BJP has not changed its character."

AAP further claimed that the BJP was responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

AAP went a step further and launched a poster declaring Kejriwal as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).