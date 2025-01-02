BJP, AAP locked in poster war ahead of Delhi polls

The BJP and the AAP are locked in a poster war ahead of the Delhi polls.
Both the parties accused each other of voter fraud.
The BJP shared a poster of AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming multiple fraudulent voter entries, ranging from ages 40 to 80, were registered at a single address without the homeowner's knowledge. BJP described this as "a new game by Kejriwal to rig votes."
"Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai" (Kejriwal is in love with fake voters) announced the poster launched by the BJP.
AAP responded by sharing a poster featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The poster read, "Beware Delhiites. In the new year, you have changed your calendar, but BJP has not changed its character."
AAP further claimed that the BJP was responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
AAP went a step further and launched a poster declaring Kejriwal as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
Kejriwal earlier wrote an open letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asking him if he approved of BJP leaders’ “wrongdoings”, including alleged cash-for-votes, and the BJP, in turn, putting it down to his “political frustration”.
The BJP quickly countered the charges. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal’s letter reflects his “political frustration”. He urged the AAP leader to “stop lying, end his corruption, refrain from making false promises in the name of his children, women, and senior citizens, and apologise for the state of the Yamuna”.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of approving the demolition of several temples in the capital, a charge Saxena had previously denied, calling it an attempt by the AAP leader to engage in “cheap politics.”
At a press conference, Atishi alleged the BJP was exposing its “dual face” by claiming to protect Hinduism while secretly orchestrating the demolition of religious places. She said, “On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they instruct officers and the L-G to demolish temples.”
The tenure of 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on January 15, 2025. Hence, the Delhi elections can expected to be held in mid-February.
The Election Commission has reportedly said final electoral roll for Delhi elections will be published on January 6, 2025. The dates for the polls can be announced any time after the conclusion of this exercise – probably in the middle of January.
(With inputs from ENS)