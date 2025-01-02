DDA to survey sites on Yamuna floodplains for ropeways

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to undertake a surveying process on Yamuna floodplains to identify sites for the installation of cableways.

The direction came after the L-G recently chaired a meeting to explore alternative modes of non-polluting public transport. These cable cars would carry passengers across the Yamuna river.

“This project once it takes off, will operate during fixed timings from morning to night in cable cars with a capacity of about 50 passengers each, across the Yamuna,” said a statement.

DDA, which is the owner of the floodplains, will select sites in the vicinity of metro stations on either bank of the river, where installations would come up without encroachment or concretisation of the floodplain.