DDA to survey sites on Yamuna floodplains for ropeways

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to undertake a surveying process on Yamuna floodplains to identify sites for the installation of cableways.
The direction came after the L-G recently chaired a meeting to explore alternative modes of non-polluting public transport. These cable cars would carry passengers across the Yamuna river.
“This project once it takes off, will operate during fixed timings from morning to night in cable cars with a capacity of about 50 passengers each, across the Yamuna,” said a statement.
DDA, which is the owner of the floodplains, will select sites in the vicinity of metro stations on either bank of the river, where installations would come up without encroachment or concretisation of the floodplain.
The L-G, while issuing directions, asked the officers to ensure that the sites are selected which are nearer to metro/DTC nodes, at a walkable distance. This, he emphasised, will encourage people to walk even during their busy schedules.
It may be noted that even in sites like Baansera and Asita developed by DDA on Yamuna floodplains, the parking sites are located far from the main park areas, so as to ensure that people walk in the greens and ensure physical fitness too.
These cableways are aimed at ensuring that people can take an alternate, non-polluting mode of transport across the river rather than crossing it on buses, autos and private vehicles that invariably add to air pollution. It would also ensure less traffic on roads and bridges.
Apart from this, it would also provide additional routes closer to the place of residence/work to people, ensuring that people do not have to take long circuitous routes. This will automatically lead to lesser traffic, lesser pollution and saving of travel time.