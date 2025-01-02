Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva tells Kejriwal to give up ‘dishonest politics’

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to abandon his “deceitful” and “dishonest” political practices.

In the letter, Sachdeva began by reflecting on the tradition of making New Year resolutions to abandon bad habits and embrace positive change.

He expressed hope that Kejriwal would use the first day of the new year to bring about meaningful transformation by shedding his alleged dishonest practices, which he claimed were expected to change by Delhi residents.

Sachdeva outlined five resolutions he hoped Kejriwal would adopt in the new year including “refraining from making false oaths involving his children, stopping the exploitation of Delhi’s women, elderly, and religious communities through empty promises, apologizing to Delhiites for encouraging alcohol consumption, issuing a public apology for misleading assurances on cleaning the Yamuna River, and resolving to distance himself from anti-national forces and their donations for political purposes.”

The BJP has consistently criticized Kejriwal’s governance, accusing him of failing to fulfill key promises.