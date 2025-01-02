Delhi CM Atishi slams L-G VK Saxena over temple demolition plans

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of approving the demolition of several temples in the capital, a charge Saxena had previously denied, calling it an attempt by the AAP leader to engage in “cheap politics.”

At a press conference, Atishi alleged the BJP was exposing its “dual face” by claiming to protect Hinduism while secretly orchestrating the demolition of religious places. She said, “On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they instruct officers and the L-G to demolish temples.”

Atishi said that the religious committee, which oversees the relocation or demolition of religious sites, was historically under the purview of Delhi’s home minister. However, last year, following an order from the L-G, the committee was moved under his jurisdiction, with the CM and HM losing influence over the decision-making process.