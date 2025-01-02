Delhi court grants bail to man in illegal arms case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of possessing illegal firearms, raising concerns over the possibility that the weapons may have been planted.
The case involved Ajay, a.k.a “Totla,” who was booked under the Arms Act by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Medha Arya, while hearing Ajay’s bail plea, highlighted discrepancies in the timeline presented by the police.
In an order dated December 24, the court referred to the argument made by Ajay’s counsel, alleging that the recovery of illegal arms was fabricated. The FIR noted that the investigating officer (IO) received information to apprehend Ajay around 11 p.m. on December 11.
However, records showed that Ajay had already been detained by 10:41 p.m. the same day.
The court pointed out that this inconsistency had been brought to duty magistrate’s notice earlier, who had directed the station house officer to submit a detailed report. However, no such report was filed, adding weight to the defence’s claim of evidence tampering.
“This circumstance fortifies the arguments of the accused that the recovery was planted upon him. Even if the recovery is considered genuine, since it has already been effected, no purpose shall be served by detaining the accused in custody any further,” the court observed.
The court further noted that the IO’s reply did not indicate any need for custodial interrogation of the accused. Consequently, Ajay was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 20,000 each.
The court also directed Ajay to cooperate with the investigation and ensure that he does not obstruct the probe in any way.