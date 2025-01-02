Delhi court grants bail to man in illegal arms case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of possessing illegal firearms, raising concerns over the possibility that the weapons may have been planted.

The case involved Ajay, a.k.a “Totla,” who was booked under the Arms Act by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Medha Arya, while hearing Ajay’s bail plea, highlighted discrepancies in the timeline presented by the police.

In an order dated December 24, the court referred to the argument made by Ajay’s counsel, alleging that the recovery of illegal arms was fabricated. The FIR noted that the investigating officer (IO) received information to apprehend Ajay around 11 p.m. on December 11.