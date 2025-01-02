Delhi HC directs treatment for HIV+ transwoman

NEW DELHI: The High Court has directed Lok Nayak Hospital to provide medical treatment to an HIV-positive transwoman without insisting on ID proof.

The court, in its interim direction on December 24, emphasised that the absence of documentation should not impede access to essential healthcare.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the case, also sought responses from the Delhi government and the Centre regarding the petitioner’s plea for rehabilitation and shelter. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 9.

Reported to be a sexual assault survivor, the hospital’s doctors had advised her admission for urgent treatment, but the lack of ID proof presented barriers.

The transwoman had approached some NGOs, too, for help but faced rejection.