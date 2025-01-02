Delhi police seize 35 bikes under Operation ‘Bullet Raja’

NEW DELHI: The police have booked 35 motorcycle riders under their operation “Bullet Raja,” a crackdown on bikers creating a nuisance with modified silencers and stunt performances, in Jamia Nagar, police said.

The operation started on the evening of December 31 and ended in the early hours of January 1.

Speaking about the drive, DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said the police launched the operation to curb the menace posed by reckless riders, particularly on bikes with modified silencers.

According to the officials, they also detained 673 people under section 65 of the DP Act, seized 131 vehicles under section 66 of the DP Act and booked 93 people under the Excise Act for illegal activities on New Year’s eve.