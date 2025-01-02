Heavy traffic snarls on New Year day as people throng major attractions

A police officer stated that managing the crowd at India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir, and Connaught Place was their primary focus.

“We have deployed personnel across 11 roads at India Gate’s C-Hexagon. Auto-rickshaws are not being allowed to park on C-Hexagon, and visitors have been asked to stay within the India Gate premises to minimise traffic disruptions,” the officer explained.

Another officer predicted the crowd would increase further in the evening. The traffic police reported congestion at various locations, including Jhandewalan, GT Road at Alipur, and Paharganj Chowk. Overcrowding was also observed at key metro stations, with long queues of commuters. Markets across the capital witnessed heavy footfall as shoppers swarmed popular hubs like Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place and South Extension, among others.

“We have seen a very good response this New Year season,” said Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association, noted a surge in shoppers.

“The recent cold snap, following rain in Delhi, has driven demand for winter clothing, boosting sales,” Randhawa further added.