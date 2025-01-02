IMD predicts marginally warmer days after January 3

The dense fog also prompted Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to implement Category III-compliant flight operations, which allow safe landings in low-visibility conditions.

The Delhi Weather Centre has issued a warning for worsening cold wave conditions, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 km/h expected to further drop temperatures. Although the yellow alert for Delhi-NCR has been lifted, the region is still bracing for a further temperature dip.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 239 at 8 am on Wednesday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. A layer of fog has also reduced visibility across the city. After significant rainfall over the weekend, Delhi briefly saw an improvement in air quality on Monday, moving into the “moderate” category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had announced via social media platform X on Tuesday that Delhi recorded its highest number of “Good to Moderate” air quality days in 2024, with 209 such days.

This achievement, excluding 2020, a year heavily influenced by COVID-related lockdowns, indicates consistent progress in air quality management.”