Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Bhagwat on ‘cash-for-vote’, BJP livid

The AAP supremo also asked the RSS chief to clarify if the Sangh plans to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. “There have been media reports suggesting that the RSS will campaign for the BJP in Delhi. Is this true? People wish to know whether RSS endorses wrongful actions by BJP,” he said.

The BJP quickly countered the charges. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal’s letter reflects his “political frustration”. He urged the AAP leader to “stop lying, end his corruption, refrain from making false promises in the name of his children, women, and senior citizens, and apologise for the state of the Yamuna”.

He said the people seek answers from Kejriwal on his lies and failure to meet public expectations for development.