AQI remains in ‘poor’ category; IMD predicts heavy rainfall on January 6

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced shallow fog on Thursday morning, with temperatures dipping to a minimum of 7.6°C.
The Palam weather station reported dense fog and zero-metre visibility from 6am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Smog and shallow fog persisted through the evening and night.
The IMD had forecast partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with surface winds expected at 10-15 km/h.
The maximum temperature hovered around 17°C, while the minimum settled at 8°C. A yellow alert for dense fog was issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, cautioning the public about reduced visibility and potentially hazardous travel conditions.
In its forecast, the IMD indicated that the cold spell may ease slightly on January 3 and 4, with maximum temperatures expected to rise to 19-20°C and minimums around 9°C. However, cold winds and moderate to dense fog will continue to affect the region.
Looking ahead, the IMD also predicted that a western disturbance originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan will bring heavy rainfall to Delhi-NCR on January 6, following a similar system that brought significant downpours in late December and triggered the ongoing cold wave.
Meanwhile, air quality remained in the “poor” category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 283, a decline from Wednesday’s reading of 239 and Tuesday’s 236.
Earlier in the week, following heavy rainfall, the capital saw a temporary improvement, with AQI levels briefly moving into the “moderate” category.