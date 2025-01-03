AQI remains in ‘poor’ category; IMD predicts heavy rainfall on January 6

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced shallow fog on Thursday morning, with temperatures dipping to a minimum of 7.6°C.

The Palam weather station reported dense fog and zero-metre visibility from 6am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Smog and shallow fog persisted through the evening and night.

The IMD had forecast partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with surface winds expected at 10-15 km/h.

The maximum temperature hovered around 17°C, while the minimum settled at 8°C. A yellow alert for dense fog was issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, cautioning the public about reduced visibility and potentially hazardous travel conditions.