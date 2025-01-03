Bangladesh infiltrators taking ‘donkey routes’, jungle trails to enter India

NEW DELHI: Four persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested and a racket involved in facilitating the illegal transportation and immigration of people from neighbouring country by forging Aadhaar, PAN and other documents has been uncovered, an officer said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Aminur Islam (37), a resident of Gwalpara district in Assam, and Ashish Mehra (23) from Gurugram, along with Bangladeshi nationals Bilal Hosen (28) and his wife, who had been residing in city’s Rangpuri area since 2022.
Mehra was responsible for creating forged Aadhaar and PAN cards for Bangladeshi nationals, while Islam facilitated their transportation from the border to Krishnai and New Bongaigaon railway stations in Assam.
The illegal immigrants used “donkey routes,” including jungle trails and express trains, to enter India.
The police recovered six Aadhaar, five PAN cards issued under Bangladeshi nationals’ names, two Bangladeshi IDs, 11 credit cards, seven debit cards, six cheque books, two bank passbooks, two QR codes, an Indian passport application with acknowledgment, and a rent agreement.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Sanjay Kumar Jain, said on December 6, 2024, 12 individuals, including five Bangladeshi nationals, had been arrested. The analysis of their call data records revealed the involvement of other suspects in the network.
In a related development, the Delhi Police has nabbed and deported a Bangladeshi woman who had been staying illegally in Kapashera area.