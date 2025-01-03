Bangladesh infiltrators taking ‘donkey routes’, jungle trails to enter India

NEW DELHI: Four persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested and a racket involved in facilitating the illegal transportation and immigration of people from neighbouring country by forging Aadhaar, PAN and other documents has been uncovered, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Aminur Islam (37), a resident of Gwalpara district in Assam, and Ashish Mehra (23) from Gurugram, along with Bangladeshi nationals Bilal Hosen (28) and his wife, who had been residing in city’s Rangpuri area since 2022.

Mehra was responsible for creating forged Aadhaar and PAN cards for Bangladeshi nationals, while Islam facilitated their transportation from the border to Krishnai and New Bongaigaon railway stations in Assam.