Delhi University to distribute laptops, tablets to specially-abled, orphaned female students

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi Foundation will be distributing laptops and tablets to orphaned female students, single-parent female students and visually impaired students of Delhi University.

The event named ‘Samarpan Samaroh’ to be held in DU on January 4 will also witness the unveiling of a dedicated university ambulance and the release of ‘Commemorative Volume of Donor’s Chronicle, 2024’. The event will be held at the Convention Hall, Vice Regal Lodge.

The key highlights of the event will be the distribution of laptops under the ‘Sashakt Beti’ and ‘e-Drishti’ projects.

Project Sashakt Beti aims to empower female students by providing laptops, who are either orphans or single-parent children with family incomes less than Rs 4 lakh, to study at the university. Project e-Drishti provides tablets to enhance the learning and research capabilities of the visually-impaired students.

Launch of the DU Ambulance

Marking another milestone, the University of Delhi will unveil its dedicated, fully equipped ambulance, donated by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, which will ensure better healthcare access and emergency response for the faculty, staff and students of the varsity. The donation showcases the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation’s commitment to enhancing health and safety infrastructure.

Book release

This special publication highlights the contributions and legacies of the esteemed donors to the university, showcasing the spirit of philanthropic oeuvre, excellence and giving it back to the community that has resulted in enriching its academic and infrastructural landscape.