DPCC collected over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation since 2015

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has amassed over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation (EC) from April 2015 to November 20, 2024, as disclosed to the National Green Tribunal.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), EC serves as a policy tool under the “polluter pays” principle, where fines imposed on violators of environmental laws are allocated for ecological restoration.
In response to the NGT’s request for details on the collection and utilisation of EC, the DPCC submitted a report dated December 26.
It stated that Rs 112.08 crore had been collected during the period, of which Rs 36.05 crore had been spent.
The highest expenditure, Rs 10.11 crore, was on information, education, and communication campaigns. Monitoring systems were strengthened with Rs 8.77 crore, facilitating the installation and operation of continuous ambient air quality and noise monitoring stations.
Other notable expenses included Rs 6.79 crore on laboratory upgrades, Rs 5.11 crore on NGT-mandated studies, Rs 2.16 crore on research and development, and Rs 2.03 crore on hiring experts and consultants.
An additional Rs 1.05 crore was spent on scientific and technical activities. However, no funds were allocated to critical areas such as contaminated site remediation, environmental and ecological studies, carrying capacity assessments, capacity building, or specialised investigations into accidental spills and health impact assessments.
The DPCC’s report also highlighted the sources of EC collection. Air polluters contributed the highest amount at Rs 18.84 crore, closely followed by construction activities at Rs 18.60 crore. Violations by medical establishments and hotels resulted in collections of Rs 17.68 crore and Rs 13 crore, respectively.