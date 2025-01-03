DPCC collected over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation since 2015

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has amassed over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation (EC) from April 2015 to November 20, 2024, as disclosed to the National Green Tribunal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), EC serves as a policy tool under the “polluter pays” principle, where fines imposed on violators of environmental laws are allocated for ecological restoration.

In response to the NGT’s request for details on the collection and utilisation of EC, the DPCC submitted a report dated December 26.