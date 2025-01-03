'Ensure hygiene': Delhi HC to authorities over poor state of court washrooms

The court directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate repairs and construction for washrooms in line with existing tenders. Chief engineers from all court complexes were instructed to coordinate with principal district and sessions judges to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Justice Narula highlighted the urgency of addressing these deficiencies, noting that they reflect a broader neglect of basic amenities. “While the petition primarily concerns female washrooms, these directives extend to all restroom facilities, ensuring uniform hygiene and functionality standards across district courts,” the order stated.

The order came in response to a petition by a female lawyer, who brought attention to the unhygienic state of washrooms in the lawyers’ chamber block at Saket district court, particularly those designated for women.

The court will next hear the matter in February.

No soaps in washroom

According to a report on the state of female washrooms in district courts, most female washrooms in lawyers’ chamber blocks lack essential facilities such as proper lighting and soap, among other things. Irregular maintenance was attributed to a shortage of cleaning staff.