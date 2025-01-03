'Ensure hygiene': Delhi HC to authorities over poor state of court washrooms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has raised serious concerns over the poor condition of female washrooms in district courts across the city, directing authorities to ensure a consistent standard of hygiene and functionality for all restroom facilities, including those for men and persons with disabilities.
Justice Sanjeev Narula, while examining a report on the state of female washrooms in Delhi’s district courts, noted significant shortcomings. He emphasised that the lack of cleanliness, absence of basic hygiene products, and infrastructural deficiencies demand urgent attention.
The court instructed the principal district and sessions judges of all district courts to review the report, propose remedial measures, implement necessary changes, and submit progress updates. The findings also highlighted the particularly poor state of washrooms in lawyers’ chamber blocks, prompting the court to request local bar associations to ensure maintenance and submit compliance reports.
According to the report, submitted by a court-appointed commissioner, most female washrooms in lawyers’ chamber blocks lack essential facilities such as proper lighting, ventilation, soap, and functional sanitary installations. Irregular maintenance was attributed to a shortage of cleaning staff. Specific issues, including irregular water supply at Saket courts and inadequate sanitation staff at Karkardooma courts, were also flagged.
The court directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate repairs and construction for washrooms in line with existing tenders. Chief engineers from all court complexes were instructed to coordinate with principal district and sessions judges to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.
Justice Narula highlighted the urgency of addressing these deficiencies, noting that they reflect a broader neglect of basic amenities. “While the petition primarily concerns female washrooms, these directives extend to all restroom facilities, ensuring uniform hygiene and functionality standards across district courts,” the order stated.
The order came in response to a petition by a female lawyer, who brought attention to the unhygienic state of washrooms in the lawyers’ chamber block at Saket district court, particularly those designated for women.
The court will next hear the matter in February.
No soaps in washroom
According to a report on the state of female washrooms in district courts, most female washrooms in lawyers’ chamber blocks lack essential facilities such as proper lighting and soap, among other things. Irregular maintenance was attributed to a shortage of cleaning staff.