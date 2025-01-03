In search of home

What does unhoming feel like? Perhaps it is the uprooting from a safe space, or feeling fragmented due to the loss of a place that once sheltered you. Beyond the physical loss, unhoming is also an emotional untethering from the anchors of life. This aching sentiment is captured in an ongoing exhibition ‘Unhoming: Fragile Belonging’ at Exhibit 320.

Curated by Deeksha Nath, it lets one ruminate on issues of displacement, systemic violence and the idea of ‘home’ through the works of 11 artists — the late Zarina Hashmi, Nilima Sheikh, BV Suresh, Praneet Soi, Martand Khosla, Sumakshi Singh, Remen Chopra, Vishwa Shroff, Vikrant Bhise, Deepak Kumar, and Sareena Khemka.

Nath’s personal experience during global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts shaped the theme.

She tells TMS, “I was living in Switzerland, when COVID-19 happened. My experience of the lockdown was very different from what was happening in India, where people were being forced to return to their homes — often quite violently. It made me think about the value of life and how one life can be considered more valuable than another’s. Following that, the Ukraine war happened.

Ukrainian refugees were welcomed with open arms in Switzerland. In stark contrast, a few years ago, when Syrian refugees arrived in Switzerland, they were housed in nuclear bunkers.” Later when the ongoing Gaza War started in October 2023, it was a particularly “impactful” period in the curator’s life as she was shifting from Switzerland to England.

“I was feeling quite displaced myself. Watching what was happening in Gaza — the relentless bombing — and observing how Western media was portraying Israel as the victim left me feeling profoundly unsettled.”