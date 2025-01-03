In search of home

What does unhoming feel like? Perhaps it is the uprooting from a safe space, or feeling fragmented due to the loss of a place that once sheltered you. Beyond the physical loss, unhoming is also an emotional untethering from the anchors of life. This aching sentiment is captured in an ongoing exhibition ‘Unhoming: Fragile Belonging’ at Exhibit 320.
Curated by Deeksha Nath, it lets one ruminate on issues of displacement, systemic violence and the idea of ‘home’ through the works of 11 artists — the late Zarina Hashmi, Nilima Sheikh, BV Suresh, Praneet Soi, Martand Khosla, Sumakshi Singh, Remen Chopra, Vishwa Shroff, Vikrant Bhise, Deepak Kumar, and Sareena Khemka.
Nath’s personal experience during global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts shaped the theme.
She tells TMS, “I was living in Switzerland, when COVID-19 happened. My experience of the lockdown was very different from what was happening in India, where people were being forced to return to their homes — often quite violently. It made me think about the value of life and how one life can be considered more valuable than another’s. Following that, the Ukraine war happened.
Ukrainian refugees were welcomed with open arms in Switzerland. In stark contrast, a few years ago, when Syrian refugees arrived in Switzerland, they were housed in nuclear bunkers.” Later when the ongoing Gaza War started in October 2023, it was a particularly “impactful” period in the curator’s life as she was shifting from Switzerland to England.
“I was feeling quite displaced myself. Watching what was happening in Gaza — the relentless bombing — and observing how Western media was portraying Israel as the victim left me feeling profoundly unsettled.”
The artworks at the exhibit not only address ‘unhoming’. They also evoke “empathy, introspection, and dialogue” as Rasika Kajaria, gallerist and founder of Exhibit 320, puts it. For instance, Sheikh’s work features four tempera paintings that depict a sense of community. It focuses on Himachal’s Gujjars. This nomadic herder community moves up the mountains during the summer and comes down during the winter. Along their route, they use shelters.
Each family, upon reaching one, repairs it, stocks it with provisions, and then moves on. The next group of herders arriving can use the shelter. “This act of maintaining and passing on shelters symbolises a profound sense of community and continuity, even in the face of transience and displacement. That act of generosity, for me, counters some of the horrors happening in Gaza,” Nath shares.
Some artworks also depict architectural elements like windows, doors, and staircases found in a home. “Singh has created a spiral staircase referencing her grandmother’s home, reflecting her own childhood of moving frequently. Similarly, Chopra’s work also references her grandmother’s home,” Nath shares. Home goes beyond mere shelter — it’s deeply tied to identity.
“This concept is explored in BV Suresh’s striking large red canvas. The centrepiece is a figure of Varaha, a form of Vishnu who saved Bhumi (Earth) when she was taken to the underworld. In Suresh’s depiction, however, Varaha is disabled, compelling us to reflect on who will save the Earth today,” Nath adds.
The artists involved bring nuanced perspectives to the themes of uprootedness. They also address the socio-political structures that perpetuate displacement and oppression. “I believe that engaging with such work can inspire a collective reckoning with the fragility of our shared humanity.
It can prompt audiences to confront difficult questions about equity, justice, and the value we place on life,” Kajaria shares.
‘Unhoming: Fragile Belonging’ is on till January 9 from 11am to 6.30pm at Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai