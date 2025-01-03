Kejriwal warns BJP over farm leader’s fast

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP would be responsible “if something happens” to the protesting farmer leader in Punjab who is on an indefinite fast over a set of demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP.

He emphasised that the demands of the protesting farmers were the same ones that the BJP-led central government had agreed to three years ago but had failed to implement.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, also claimed the Centre is preparing to implement the now-revoked three farm laws “through the backdoor” by calling it a “policy”. He said copies of the new “policy” have been sent to all states for their views on it. He accused the Centre of arrogance and failure to engage in meaningful dialogue. “Why is the BJP so arrogant that it does not even talk to anyone?”