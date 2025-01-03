Last day for 2025-26 nursery admissions registrations today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) will conclude the registration process for nursery admissions in private unaided recognised schools on January 3, 2025.

Parents looking to enrol their children in nursery, KG, or Class 1 for the 2025-26 academic session have until Friday to complete the application process and upload the required details.

The admission drive covers open seats in these schools, while 25% of the total seats are reserved for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities.

The first list of selected candidates for open seats will be released on January 17. Any queries regarding allotment can be addressed between January 18 and January 27.

If necessary, a second list will be announced on February 3, with a resolution window available from February 5 to February 11.

For age-related admissions, a relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted by the school heads for children outside the standard age criteria. Parents seeking this flexibility can submit manual applications directly to the school principals.