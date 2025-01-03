Man nabbed with Rs 2.5 crore heroin in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, involved in over a dozen criminal cases, including the Arms Act, was arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crores in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Sheikh Shahnawaz, alias Sohail alias Bura, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

According to police, based on specific inputs, a trap was laid on Wednesday, and Shahnawaz was nabbed with a bag at Sirka Chowk, J J Colony, Bawana.