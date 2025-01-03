Man nabbed with Rs 2.5 crore heroin in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, involved in over a dozen criminal cases, including the Arms Act, was arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crores in the national capital, police said on Thursday.
The accused was identified as Sheikh Shahnawaz, alias Sohail alias Bura, a resident of Jahangirpuri.
According to police, based on specific inputs, a trap was laid on Wednesday, and Shahnawaz was nabbed with a bag at Sirka Chowk, J J Colony, Bawana.
“During the search of his bag, 402 grams of heroin (a commercial quantity) was recovered. A case was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station, and Shahnawaz was placed under arrest,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhi Valsan.
On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was earlier arrested in cases of robbery, theft, and under the Arms Act. “Further details of his involvement are yet to be ascertained,” said the DCP.
Last month, two more people were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore drug seizure seizure case.