Name new DU college Manmohan Singh instead of Savarkar, NSUI urges PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The announcement of inaugurating a college named after right-wing ideologue VD Savarkar unleashed a political row with the Congress and its student wing, the NSUI, demanding to rename it after late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh instead.

With PM Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone for the Savarkar College on Friday, the NSUI wrote a letter to the PM making three demands.

The demands included: “a world-class college under the University of Delhi named after Dr Manmohan Singh; a central university dedicated to his name; inclusion of his life journey — from a post-Partition student to a global icon — in academic curricula and political sphere.”