PM Modi inaugurates major projects in Delhi as assembly elections draw closer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several development projects, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and the World Trade Centre, in Delhi.

Modi's push for infrastructure projects in the national capital comes amid the rising political temperature ahead of assembly polls in the city, expected to be held next month.

Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The development push from the BJP-led central government comes ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, expected in February.

Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The government said the World Trade Centre transformed the area by replacing more than 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

Earlier in the day, Modi posted on X calling it "an important day for Delhi's development." A home is where dreams take root, Modi said ahead of the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats meant for slumdwellers.

"We are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian."

He added, "During today's programme, 1,675 newly-constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people."

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end the AAP's decade-long dominance in Delhi, barring a brief period under President's rule, as the national capital heads for a three-way electoral contest with the Congress.