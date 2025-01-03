Police probe cyber fraud targeting Ayurveda firms

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has launched an investigation into a cyber fraud targeting an ayurveda merchandise firm.

The probe was prompted after a director of Sanyasi Ayurveda alleged that some frauds were using a promotional video of his brand, according to the FIR filed in the matter.

The complainant, who wished his name is withheld, said his company’s name and video were being exploited to sell counterfeit ayurvedic products online without authorisation and approached authorities.

Police registered an FIR in the matter on December 27 last year.

“A racket/gang is selling spurious drugs for the sake of money, committing organised crime, fraud, and forgery, which can pose a big threat to society in the form of the loss of thousands of lives,” read the FIR.