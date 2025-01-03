Punjabi Bagh flyover opened ahead of Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Delhi assembly election, CM Atishi inaugurated the six-lane Punjabi Bagh Flyover on Thursday. She said the flyover is expected to save 11 lakh litres of fuel annually, reduce pollution equal to planting 65,000 trees, save commuters 40,000 hours daily and ease traffic for over 3 lakh people in Najafgarh and Raja Garden.
The CM said the 1.12-km -long stretch will bypass three red lights, bringing relief to commuters travelling between Azadpur, Raja Garden, Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh, and ESI Hospital and around 3.45 lakh people will use it every day.
“The Punjabi Bagh Flyover is not just a gift for the residents of Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, and Moti Nagar, but also for all Delhiites. This section of Ring Road, connecting Azadpur to Najafgarh via Punjabi Bagh, Basai Darapur, and Paschim Vihar, has long been a source of frustration due to traffic jams. People stuck in traffic for hours dreaded taking these routes. Now, millions of Delhiites will get relief from traffic jams,” Atishi said after inaugurating the flyover.
She pointed out that this flyover is part of a larger project, complementing the Moti Nagar Flyover, which was converted from a single-lane to a double-lane one in March 2024.
She claimed that the AAP government has been working tirelessly to decongest roads in the national capital.