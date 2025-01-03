Punjabi Bagh flyover opened ahead of Assembly polls

“The Punjabi Bagh Flyover is not just a gift for the residents of Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, and Moti Nagar, but also for all Delhiites. This section of Ring Road, connecting Azadpur to Najafgarh via Punjabi Bagh, Basai Darapur, and Paschim Vihar, has long been a source of frustration due to traffic jams. People stuck in traffic for hours dreaded taking these routes. Now, millions of Delhiites will get relief from traffic jams,” Atishi said after inaugurating the flyover.

She pointed out that this flyover is part of a larger project, complementing the Moti Nagar Flyover, which was converted from a single-lane to a double-lane one in March 2024.

She claimed that the AAP government has been working tirelessly to decongest roads in the national capital.