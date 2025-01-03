The revival of the retro

In most cities, restaurants from large hospitality groups are opening doors more frequently than ever before. In this new race to capture the fancy of diners, each of these outlets is in constant strife to outdo each other. But, what we’re creating is a niche group of a few evergreen restaurants that enjoy a loyal following — Delhi’s Kwality and Mumbai’s Gallops. For the rest, holding on to their patrons is a tough act.

In fact, it’s not just restaurants that are today facing what for consumers is a problem of plenty. Many brands helmed by independent designers have opened up. But, only a few are truly reaping the rewards as buyers go dizzy with the number of choices at hand. You can argue, though, that a problem of plenty may not be a bad thing as it gives loads of options to revel in the New Year.

While it most certainly isn’t, what is noteworthy is that for millennials — the age bracket that today makes for a bulk of the middle class’ spending power, there’s joy in shunning all the choices at hand. For most urban millennials, house parties make for the best choice to accommodate everyone’s preferences. The party, as it seems, has come back to our own yards, despite so many choices at hand. That is not too different from 25 years ago after all, is it?

Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’