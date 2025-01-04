BJP, AAP take credit for projects started by our govt in Delhi: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP and AAP of falsely claiming credit for development projects initiated by the Congress government during its 15-year tenure in Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were exploiting public projects to garner political mileage while neglecting the needs of the common people.

Yadav cited the example of flats constructed for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Ashok Vihar Jailorwala Bagh, claiming that the project was conceived and executed by the Congress government in 2008 various schemes. He accused Modi of taking undue credit for the flats ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, despite Congress being the real architect of the initiative.

“The BJP and AAP are shamelessly claiming credit for the Congress government’s hard work. Be it the EWS flats or numerous flyovers, these projects were all planned and executed during our tenure,” Yadav said.

He slammed BJP and pointed out that, despite the fanfare, over 3,000 flats built for slum dwellers in Kalkaji remain unallotted, with only 1,862 allotted so far.