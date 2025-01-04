BJP says Kejriwal has done no work in Delhi in last 10 years

NEW DELHI: After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP hit back stating that over the past ten years, Kejriwal has done no real work in Delhi and has been involved in numerous corruption scandals.

The party said while the Prime Minister provided homes for 40 million people, Kejriwal built a luxurious palace for himself and left 40,000 flats in Narela meant for the poor to decay into ruins.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that while the central government has developed significant landmarks in Delhi such as Yashobhoomi, Bharat Mandapam, Eco Park, Bansera Park, Pragati Maidan Tunnel, UBR-2, Ring Road-3, East-West Corridor, Delhi-Meerut Highway and Alipur Bypass, along with the revitalization of landmarks like Ambedkar Memorial, Birsa Munda Chowk, and Kartavya Path, Kejriwal has done little for Delhi’s growth.

He said the DDA has provided quality housing to over 5,000 slum residents in Delhi.

“The PM’s visionary schemes have also created better employment opportunities for Delhi’s youth, especially in Delhi-NCR, along with new prospects as gig workers,” he added.