BJP writes to Delhi L-G Saxena over mayor’s wife’s ‘dual registration’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requesting legal action against Delhi Mayor Mahesh Khichi over the alleged discovery of dual registration as a voter of his wife.

Kapoor, in a letter on Friday, alleged that Khichi’s wife had been registered as a voter under two different names at the same address and with the same photo.

He called for an inquiry into the issue, highlighting that both “Nidhi” and “Mamta” are listed as the mayor’s wives in the voter list for the Karol Bagh assembly constituency.

Responding to the allegations, Khichi said, “I only have one wife, Nidhi. We don’t know who Mamata is or how she is registered at my address. It must be a clerical mistake on their part. The Election Commission should look into it and make the necessary corrections.”

Khichi said he got to know about the anomaly only yesterday after the BJP flagged it.