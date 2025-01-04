Delhi cafe owner’s suicide: Cops intensify probe, to question kin and friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is likely to question the family members , close friends and the in-laws of Puneet Khurana, a cafe owner who died by suicide in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, sources said on Friday.

The probe gained momentum after videos and audio clips, purportedly linked to the case, began circulating on social media. Authorities have sent these digital files, along with Khurana’s mobile phone, to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

“We are focusing on understanding the circumstances that may have led to his extreme step. Insights from those close to him are crucial,” said an official privy to the probe.

Police sources earlier said Khurana had recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself.

A 2.5-minute clip from the video is being shared on social media in which Khurana can be heard saying that he was depressed and also listing the reasons for his depression.