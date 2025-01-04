Delhi court convicts former BJP MLA for leading mob

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has found former BJP MLA Neel Daman Khatri and his associate, Joginder Dahiya, guilty of rioting and assaulting public servants during a violent incident in Narela.

The court observed that Khatri, leveraging his influential position, led a mob that pelted stones at government officials during a demolition drive on November 14, 2014.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court stated in his judgment that Khatri’s role as a former MLA made him a clear leader of the mob and disqualified him from being considered a mere bystander. “His distinct position as a former legislator prevents him from being viewed as an ordinary participant,” the court remarked.The mob, consisting of around 250 people, obstructed the demolition team and accompanying police personnel.

The court convicted Khatri and Dahiya under IPC sections, including rioting, unlawful assembly, and assaulting public servants. In its 56-page judgment dated December 24, the court noted that the crowd’s actions, including stone-pelting, demonstrated a clear intention to prevent officials from executing their duties. Meanwhile, four other accused were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.