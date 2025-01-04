Delhi court grants bail to gang-rape accused on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court recently granted bail to Ranjeet Singh, one of the accused in a gang rape case involving a minor and the sexual assault of her deceased mother.

The case, registered at Khyala police station in 2022, initially involved ten accused, one of whom has since passed away.

The vacation Judge Aditi Garg of Tis Hazari Court granted bail to Singh on medical grounds, acknowledging his ongoing health issues and hospitalisation in the jail dispensary since December 18.

The court also considered the death of co-accused Shamsher Singh in custody, reportedly due to inadequate medical care.

The court noted that the chief examination of the minor victim had been recorded and released Singh on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with two sureties.

Advocate Deepak Sharma, representing Singh, argued that there was no corroborative or scientific evidence against his client, aside from statements by the complainant and the victim.