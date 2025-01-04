Delhi cyber police arrests man for blackmailing women using fake IDs on dating apps

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man identified as Tushar Bisht was arrested in Delhi's Shakarpur area for duping over a hundred women through dating apps by impersonating a US-based freelance model, the police revealed on Saturday.

The accused, a BBA graduate, had been working as a technical recruiter at a private company in Noida for the past three years. Police recovered over 60 WhatsApp chat records with different women from Delhi and nearby regions on Bisht’s mobile phone.

Investigations further revealed that he had interacted with more than 500 women on Bumble and 200 on Snapchat and WhatsApp. Intimate photos and videos of several victims were also found on his device.

The case came to light after a Delhi University student filed a complaint on 13 December, stating that she met Bisht on Bumble in January 2024. He introduced himself as a US-based model visiting India for work and gradually gained her trust, convincing her to share private images via Snapchat and WhatsApp.

When she requested a meeting, Bisht refused with various excuses and later threatened to leak her private content unless she paid him. Under pressure, the victim made several payments but eventually confided in her family and approached the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, stated, “After technical investigations and intelligence gathering during the probe, the accused was identified, and a raid was conducted in Shakarpur, East Delhi, leading to his arrest.”