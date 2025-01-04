Farmer unions to reject new agriculture-marketing policy

NEW DELHI: Farmers’ organisations collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will organise mahapanchayat in Tohana (Haryana) on January 4 and in Moga (Punjab) on January 9 to adopt resolutions to reject the new draft policy on agriculture marketing.

They dubbed the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM) as more dangerous than the three repealed Farms Acts of 2019 and against the federal structure of the country.

The SKM said the NPFAM is designed to promote corporate interest by integrating agricultural production and marketing at the cost of the welfare of small producers and farmers.

The proposed reforms are want to redesign value chain-based capacity-building framework to integrate both the private and public sectors through advanced technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.