Nigerian national nabbed with MDMA worth Rs 5.28 lakh in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has nabbed a 49-year-old Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking on New Year’s Eve, recovering 66 grams of methamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 5.28 lakh in the international market, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Uche Chukwu Kalu.

According to police, he was arrested near Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar, during an operation by the crime branch.

“Kalu, arrived in India on a business visa in 2010, had been staying illegally since its expiration,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

The DCP further said that previously, he was jailed in connection with a 2015 murder case registered at Bindapur Police Station, where he, along with his associate killed a girl after injecting her with drugs and threw her body in a drain. Released on bail in August 2024, Kalu resumed drug trafficking, leading to his arrest again.

Police said that a team laid a trap in Uttam Nagar and intercepted Kalu after a brief chase.

“A search of his belongings yielded 66 grams of MDMA crystal and powder forms. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.