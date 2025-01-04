PM Modi allocates Rs 920 crore for education, lays foundation for DU's new campuses

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for assembly elections, expected in February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Delhi government of mismanaging educational funds while announcing a funding allocation of Rs 920 crore specifically for the education sector.

Modi’s remarks on corruption and fund mismanagement are expected to fuel the political discourse as the elections draw nearer.

On Friday, the Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for two new campuses of Delhi University (DU) and Veer Savarkar College. The project, with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, aims to enhance educational opportunities and modernize the city’s infrastructure.

The foundation ceremony took place in Ashok Vihar, where Modi also inaugurated several other infrastructure projects for Delhi.

In a bid to expand Delhi University’s reach across the capital, the East and West Campuses will join the existing North and South Campuses.