PM Modi allocates Rs 920 crore for education, lays foundation for DU's new campuses

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for assembly elections, expected in February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Delhi government of mismanaging educational funds while announcing a funding allocation of Rs 920 crore specifically for the education sector.
Modi’s remarks on corruption and fund mismanagement are expected to fuel the political discourse as the elections draw nearer.
On Friday, the Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for two new campuses of Delhi University (DU) and Veer Savarkar College. The project, with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, aims to enhance educational opportunities and modernize the city’s infrastructure.
The foundation ceremony took place in Ashok Vihar, where Modi also inaugurated several other infrastructure projects for Delhi.
In a bid to expand Delhi University’s reach across the capital, the East and West Campuses will join the existing North and South Campuses.
The East Campus, located in Surajmal Vihar, will span 15.25 acres and is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. It will offer a variety of programs, including LLB, LLM, and an integrated five-year LLB course, along with other multidisciplinary courses. The campus will feature modern facilities such as 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias, and two common rooms, all within a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.
The West Campus, being constructed at a cost of Rs 107 crore, will focus on a new academic block in its first phase. Covering 19,434.28 square metres, it will include 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, seminar halls, conference rooms, and separate common rooms for boys and girls. Modi also inaugurated the integrated office complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Dwarka worth Rs 300 crore. The modern facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure to streamline operations and improve services.
The PM further inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar.
These flats are part of the in-situ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Modi also launched two major urban redevelopment projects: the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.
In addition, Modi announced plans for nearly 3,000 more houses in Delhi, with further construction expected next year to meet the city’s growing housing demands.