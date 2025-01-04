Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid crackdown against illegal immigration, the Delhi Police has apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the capital in two separate operations, officials said on Friday.

The first operation, led by the Southeast District Police, resulted in the detention of five individuals - Sheikh Sofiul Alam Sabbir, Md. Takdirul Khan, Bijoyohmod Sahi, Habibur Rahman, and Md. Musa Miah Khan.

According to DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh, these persons had entered India last year under the guise of visiting the Bosnia Embassy to obtain work permits. However, their visas had long expired, rendering their stay illegal.

“They were apprehended on January 1 and subsequently presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings,” Singh stated.

Adding to the crackdown, legal action has been initiated against the owner of the guesthouse where these illegal immigrants were residing. The DCP emphasised that compliance with the Foreigners Act, 1946, is crucial to ensure proper monitoring of foreign nationals.