Tech corner | Garmin Fenix 8 Series

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Garmin Fenix 8 Series
Garmin’s Fenix 8 Series offers cutting-edge features to enhance performance, training, and tracking. Key features include AMOLED displays and solar-charging ones with battery life ranging from 29 days to 48 days. Metrics measured include endurance scores, VO2 max, hill scores, and training status. The designs are rugged with Military-grade durability. It also offers top-notch navigation, dive capabilities, a Messenger app, built-in speaker and Mic as well as LED flashlight.
garmin-india.com
Rs 86,990
Osteoboost
Osteoboost is an incredibly useful treatment device used specifically for a condition called osteopenia (low-bone density). The FDA-cleared device provides targeted mechanical stimulation, which is clinically proven to significantly reduce the loss of vertebral bone density and strength.
Osteoboost aims to help reduce the incidence of fractures through proactive therapy during the osteopenia stage itself. Do check with your physician/doctor for further details.
osteoblast.com
Rs 85,000
Sonos Era 300
It’s the best speaker I’ve heard all year, and this includes content not limited to music but also OTT, audiobooks, and even binaural beats. It does take about 10-15 mins to connect to Wi-fi and Bluetooth and your smartphone/devices, but once it does, its all joy going forward.
Once connected, I was able to stream from Spotify, Apple Music; I also tried out Netflix and Prime Video via my iPad.
Sonos.com
Rs 50,999
Poco M7 Pro 5G
Poco’s new M7 Pro 5G is a fantastic device at its price point. I’ve used it extensively over the last three weeks and find it to be a worthy smartphone. First off, the M7 Pro 5G has a bright and clear AMOLED display (6.67” screen) with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness - translating to vivid visuals and stunning clarity. You also get a brilliant camera delivering great photos.
flipkart.com
Rs 14,999
XREAL One
The one from XREAL is an AR glass equipped with a self-developed spatial computing chip. These AR glasses allow you to incorporate your spectacle prescription (if any) and are way more comfortable to wear than current AR specs in the market. Features include a Spatial screen up to 147” with 50° FOV, 5000 nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, XREAL sound tuned by Bose, and XREAL’s own X1 Chip.
shop.xreal.com
Rs 42,450
ASICS TMM 2025 Gel-Kayano 31 LE
These incredible new limited-edition Asics’ running shoes, specially created for the Tata Mumbai Marathon (20th edition), have a unique design inspired by “The Queen’s Necklace” of Mumbai i.e Marine Drive lit up at night. This shining jewel merges with Mumbai’s iconic urban skyline, providing a defining image depicting life in Mumbai. I’ve been using these for almost a week now, and they look incredible in the Illuminate Mint/Summer dune colour variant only available in this series. As far as comfort, these Kayano 31s are the best in my opinion when it comes to stability and balance while running for longer distances. Proprietary Asics tech such as an updated ASICSGRIP material on the outsole, an engineered mesh upper, lightweight and energetic cushioning, help provide adaptive stability and grip whenever I run. and feel super cool as well! Do try a pair on at the ASICS retail stores!
asics.co.in
Rs 16,999
Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com