Tech corner | Garmin Fenix 8 Series

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Garmin Fenix 8 Series

Garmin’s Fenix 8 Series offers cutting-edge features to enhance performance, training, and tracking. Key features include AMOLED displays and solar-charging ones with battery life ranging from 29 days to 48 days. Metrics measured include endurance scores, VO2 max, hill scores, and training status. The designs are rugged with Military-grade durability. It also offers top-notch navigation, dive capabilities, a Messenger app, built-in speaker and Mic as well as LED flashlight.

garmin-india.com

Rs 86,990

Osteoboost

Osteoboost is an incredibly useful treatment device used specifically for a condition called osteopenia (low-bone density). The FDA-cleared device provides targeted mechanical stimulation, which is clinically proven to significantly reduce the loss of vertebral bone density and strength.

Osteoboost aims to help reduce the incidence of fractures through proactive therapy during the osteopenia stage itself. Do check with your physician/doctor for further details.

osteoblast.com

Rs 85,000

Sonos Era 300

It’s the best speaker I’ve heard all year, and this includes content not limited to music but also OTT, audiobooks, and even binaural beats. It does take about 10-15 mins to connect to Wi-fi and Bluetooth and your smartphone/devices, but once it does, its all joy going forward.

Once connected, I was able to stream from Spotify, Apple Music; I also tried out Netflix and Prime Video via my iPad.

Sonos.com

Rs 50,999