BJP's Bidhuri sparks yet another controversy; claims 'Atishi changed her father'

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency sparked a fresh controversy on Sunday by making a personal jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, claiming that "she changed her father."
During a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, who was once Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."
He further said, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party."
Bidhuri also said that Atishi Marlena's family submitted a mercy petition against the death sentence of Afzal Guru, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of several Indian soldiers.
He questioned the people of Delhi, asking whether they support leaders who sought clemency for Guru's death sentence.
In response to the personal attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter), condemning BJP leaders for their remarks.
Kejriwal said, "BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are insulting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate such disrespect toward a woman Chief Minister. All women of Delhi will seek justice for this insult."
The AAP in a statement said Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female chief minister exposed the BJP's "anti-women" mindset. "If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," said the ruling party in Delhi.
Earlier in the day, the former BJP MP sparked controversy by claiming that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency "just like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."
This comment drew widespread criticism and backlash against his party for its inappropriate nature.
The Congress criticised Bidhuri's remark, saying that it reflects his “ugly mindset” for women.
"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment?" Congress leader Supriya Srinate wrote on X.