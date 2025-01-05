Class IX student stabbed to death outside school in Delhi, seven held

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old student died after he was beaten and stabbed outside Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shakarpur by seven people, including five juveniles, as an act of revenge over a petty issue, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Ishu Gupta was a ninth-class student.

Police said they have apprehended seven accused, Saarthi (19), Aman Kumar (31) and five minor boys, in connection with the crime and are investigating their roles and motives.

Initial probe revealed that Aman and Saarthi were relatives of one of the accused, who had called them to settle scores with the victim.

A senior police officer said the altercation started over playing the game of “dodgeball” where the players throw balls at each other while trying to avoid being hit. The victim had hit one of the prime accused boys with the ball while playing, which enraged the latter to the extent that he called his two uncles to settle the matter.

Sharing the details, police said the incident occurred on Friday at about 6 p.m. outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 (RSBV-2) in Shakarpur during the dispersal of students after extra classes of 9th to class 12th students concluded.

“According to the inquiry, a dispute between Ishu and another student escalated into violence. The accused, along with three to four accomplices, attacked Ishu outside the school gate, with one of the assailants, Sakla, stabbing Ishu in the right thigh,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that after receiving information regarding the incident, police teams from Shakarpur police station, Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff were directed to nab the assailants.