Delhi police cancel CM Atishi’s poll campaign event for not seeking 'prior permission'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday disallowed Chief Minister Atishi to hold a musical event in her constituency for allegedly not taking requisite permission from them.

‘‘Casual performance licence is required for any public performance or amusement function. They did not apply and took any permission from Licensing,” police sources said.

They further said two hours prior to the function, the AAP gave intimation to police to put in a law and order arrangement without specifying the gathering details/traffic requirement.

An AAP spokesperson told TMS that the programme was halted on directions of BJP candidate from constituency Ramesh Bidhuri.