IGI airport: 19 flights diverted, 200 flights delayed due to dense fog

NEW DELHI: As many as 19 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early Saturday morning, and over 200 flights were delayed as low visibility due to dense fog impacted operations. IndiGo airlines temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold at the airport early in the morning.

For the second straight morning, dense fog over Delhi caused visibility to drop to zero in a number of locations, causing 81 trains to be delayed.

Meanwhile, over 80 trains were delayed, with the Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express running 14 hours late and the New Delhi-inbound Vande Bharat Express delayed by over four hours. Additionally, 51 flights had to be rerouted due to dense fog in Delhi.

This comes a day after the national capital’s airport experienced over 400 flight delays on Friday caused by poor visibility due to heavy fog.

The Delhi airport sent out travel advice to travellers, warning them of potential flight delays and advising them to remain in touch with their individual airlines.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in ‘very bad’ category, with the AQI at 383 on Saturday.