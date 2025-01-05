Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

NEW DELHI: More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.

An official said there have been no flight diversions or cancellations so far.

Low visibility conditions due to dense fog have been impacting flight operations for three days now.

Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," DIAL said in a post on X at 8.45 am.

The official said more than 100 flights were delayed at the airport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow are impacted," IndiGo said in a post on X at 12.59 am.

While regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline also requested them to visit its website or app to explore alternate flight options.