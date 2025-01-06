Congress set to roll out inflation-fighting guarantees ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the Congress is preparing to launch a series of initiatives aimed at tackling inflation and providing relief to vulnerable groups.

Top leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will unveil these promises in a phased rollout starting this week.

The initiatives are designed to address key concerns of the electorate, particularly the rising cost of living. A central component of the Congress campaign is a proposed direct cash transfer scheme for women.

Sources suggest that this scheme will offer a monthly allowance higher than the Rs 2,100 pledged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress is expected to promise a cash benefit of Rs 3,000 per month to women in its manifesto.

This initiative is part of the party’s Nyay Manifesto, which has been shaped based on public feedback gathered during the recently concluded Dilli Nyay Yatra.

In addition to the cash transfer, Congress is also planning several other significant welfare measures. These include a promise to double AAP’s free electricity provision, with Congress pledging 400 units of free power to Delhi residents. The party also plans to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme for all Delhi residents, with coverage ranging from Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

For the youth, Congress intends to offer cash incentives for the unemployed, coupled with skill-enhancing apprenticeship programs to improve employment prospects. The move is designed to woo back the party’s traditional vote bank that has largely shifted to AAP’s fold over the years.