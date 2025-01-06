DDA’s dream of cable car to nightmare of Biodiversity Park

It’s said that a person is known by the company she or he keeps. It could be stretched further to say that the person also gets influenced by the company she or he is in. This adage most appropriately suits Delhi’s present Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

While Saxena did wonderfully well to put brakes on many a fake policy propaganda by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, first led by Arvind Kejriwal and now Atishi, he has however in the process of his interactions has also got, to put it very mildly, publicity savvy. Now let’s explain for the convenience of readers what’s being publicity savvy. It could mean about someone who is able to use media to attract attention or manipulate it to his or her advantage.

While Saxena could be safely said to be not manipulating the media as his present chief minister and her predecessor have done but he certainly got into the act of seeking attention from media.

Saxena’s predecessors, mostly hard boiled bureaucrats, kept a distance from media and even in the areas under their direct control they let the head of the department do the talking, be it the Delhi Police or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Saxena is not of the same genus.

While there isn’t much to talk about Delhi Police, given the abysmal law and order situation in the city, he has taken to talking frequently about the development work being done by the DDA. The most recent being the announcement of “his direction to DDA to undertake a surveying process on Yamuna floodplains to identify sites for the installation of cableways.”

Such ‘exotic’ information makes good news for the city starved of governance and administration for the past several years now. Issuing statements on a direction given to conduct a survey is startling since even if the survey were held at good speed and it gave a yes to the project, it would still be long time before it started getting implemented.

In government many such development projects surveys are underway at any given point of time but do they materialise into projects actually implemented. Soon after Delhi Metro became functional, it caught imagination of people to have monorails for the last mile connectivity. Surveys were done but it did not materialise into a feasible project.