For the crowning glory

Hair care is traditionally rooted in our lives with oiling, henna, and the use of herbs to beautify them. However, in today’s fast-paced lifestyle where pollution, dirt, stress, artificial conditioning, and overworked hours are present, hair care and nourishment has become all the more essential.

I am amazed at hair colour and chemical hair treatments overtaking our heads leading to more problems like dandruff, hair fall, and damaged tresses. But if you work towards it, you can definitely improve and beautify your hair.

Oiling is a must and I do not mean a ‘champi massage’ but a firm circulating massage with a good quality oil. Mahabhringraj, brahmi amla or just pure almonds mixed with castor oil works wonders when applied at least twice a week followed by turban therapy. Just wet a towel, put it into the microwave oven for about a minute and wrap it around your head!

Hair nourishers in the form of hair masks or hair food are an essential part of hair care and I have come across people telling me that their shampoo will take care of their hair. Well, hair shampoo is a cleanser to remove dirt and grime. And conditioners are hair softeners to take care of dry and unruly hair. Nourishment is something that you have to feed your hair. So here are some effective hair masks for your tresses that will promote hair growth.