Freebies route to power

As the Assembly poll storm cloud gathers over the Capital skies, it is once again raining ‘freebies’ on the voter. AAP finds itself in familiar territory, doling out amenities to woo the city electorate.

In spite of their ‘staunch opposition’ of the AAP government’s ‘revdi culture’, the BJP and the Congress too are no strangers to ‘welfare schemes’ involving distribution of ‘freebies’. In fact, the lucrative ‘Mahila Samman’ cash transfer scheme touted by the AAP finds resonance in similar cash benefits being doled out in several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Experts believe, the AAP is setting the narrative for the polls by promising free amenities to the voter, and in order to tilt the odds in their favour, the BJP and the Congress too would have to toe the lines of the incumbent ruling party, and come up with similar schemes.

Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with ‘freebies’ goes a long way back; a year after forming the AAP, it’s national convener Kejriwal, in 2013, promised to provide 20,000 litre of domestic-use water and 200 units of electricity free of cost every month to every Delhi household. During his 49-day stint as the Chief Minister between December 2013 and February 2014, Kejriwal delivered on both promises.

His track record in fulfilling ‘free stuff’ schemes brought him 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in the Capital in 2015 elections.

The AAP got unprecedented support from Delhi voters, a big thumps up for its ‘freebie-based welfare model’. Riding on the support of such ‘populist’ policies, the AAP got another sheer majority in the 2020 Assembly polls, securing 62 out of the 70 seats. ‘Free schemes’ continued. From 2013 to 2024, the Kejriwal-led dispensation dished out free everything – water, electricity, health, education, bus rides for women and ‘teerath yatra’ for the elderly.

Meanwhile in 2022, PM Modi expressed his views on the ‘revdi culture’, calling it “dangerous”.

“Today, attempts are being made to collect votes by distributing free ‘revdis’ (sweets). This culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. The people, especially the youth, need to be careful of this culture. Those distributing revdis, will not build expressways, airports or defence corridors for you,” he said at a public meeting.

After Modi’s direct onslaught on the freebies culture, several union ministers and political leaders too, had slammed the AAP dispensation for its ‘free-of-cost welfare’ schemes, saying it was an impediment to development. Since then, the BJP has rolled out major schemes stressing the benefits of direct cash transfers; the ‘Ladli Behna’ in MP and the ‘Ladki Bahin’ in Maharashtra has been termed as ‘election masterstrokes’ by the BJP.

Though the BJP and Congress are yet to unveil their roadmap to maximize electoral support, the ruling AAP is banking on nearly a dozen ‘freebies’ dressed as welfare schemes to garner a majority.