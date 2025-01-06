Learning on the road

For many who think 55 is not the age to pursue a passion, Delhi-based adventurer Somit Makar is here to turn the tables. A former investment banker-turned-entrepreneur, Makar is on a solo journey of 10,000-plus km across India by car, and will cover 45 cities and over 100 places to spread the message of road safety.
On his 60-day journey he will stargaze at Gandikota called the ‘Grand Canyon of India’; watch the architectural beauty of sculptures at Khajuraho temple carvings; soul-search at Varanasi’s ghats, spot endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in Odisha’s Chilika Lake, and go on a safari at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The plan is also to showcase the spiritual, natural, and heritage beauty of India.
“The beauty of a journey like this is that it combines adventure with purpose. It’s not just about the miles; it’s about the memories and the message we carry forward,” he says while on his way to Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh.
“I am planning to do a webinar series after my drive. The aim is to use adventurous expeditions to spread the message of road safety. I realised that people these days do not want to listen to a long lecture, instead they want things to be packaged creatively. We will invite students and faculty from various education institutes across India for the webinar,” says Makar who delivered a session on road safety at IIT Madras on December 5.
He shares his observations on road safety and the intent behind the journey rooted in a personal tragedy.
Triggered by tragedy
According to a Union Health Ministry report, road crashes were the biggest cause of death due to unintentional injuries in India accounting for 43.7 per cent between 2016-2022. Delhi is the city, worst-hit. Makar, too, has faced a loss in his family due to a road accident.
“About 20 years back, my sister was hit by a jeep in Delhi while travelling back from her office in Gurugram. She had a serious skull fracture and still has those scars. She was the head of HR at a firm but had to eventually leave her job because of the injury. I have also lost my cousin brother-in-law in a road accident. Usually, we hear stories of other people meeting with accidents which do not impact us that much but I have seen it very closely,” he says.
While the accidents urged him to spread the message, the medium of embarking on a solo long drive had been on his mind since 2009. However, it could not materialise as his two kids were very young and work responsibilities occupied him. It was finally in 2023, that he took his first solo car journey travelling across the west coast of India. On the way, Makar started to feel very strongly about three broad issues.
“First, when you’re driving long distances all alone, safety becomes a huge concern,” he says.
“I saw people driving crazily. I saw cars banged up against trucks. I’ve seen people go on dividers. I also realised how serious the problem of littering is while I was doing the Gokarna beach trek in Karnataka. I got lost in the forested hills while walking from Paradise Beach to Belekan Beach and started to follow the plastic bottles that finally took me out of the forest. Plastic meant human intervention in nature - it was a very sad state of affairs. Motivated for a clean India, now wherever I go, I pick up at least five thrown-away plastic bottles. Third, I also want to encourage others to explore the beauty of India through my road trips, travelogues and photographs.”
Treasures from India
After his first solo road trip, Makar feels more “confident” on his ongoing trip. His list has a mix of places - spiritual sites, historical monuments, viewpoints, beautiful landscapes and more. He recalls some of the memorable experiences.
“Varanasi’s Ganga aarti (prayer) during Dev Deepawali was a standout experience. I did the entire 84-ghat walk alone at night. In the end, we all walk alone through the journey called life, trying to find meaning,” he says.
Another reflective journey was at Arichal Munai, the last road in India, just before the Indian Ocean meets the Bay of Bengal near Dhanushkodi Beach in Tamil Nadu.
“The day I reached there, the sea waves were very rough and there was a yellow alert. A fishing boat capsized right in front of my eyes - four of the fishermen fell off the boat. Three were rescued but I’m not sure whether the fourth survived or not. It shook me up. I now realise that we should not take life for granted and be grateful for what we have.”
At Tirumala, a spiritual place in Andhra Pradesh, the deep and well-entrenched faith of other people made him question himself “and understand my own faith a little better”.
With such rich experiences, Makar encourages all to embrace the idea of travel that goes beyond just reaching a destination.
Road-safety tips
Have a light meal so as not to doze off
If you are drowsy, take a brief nap, and park at a safe place
Do not let fatigue set in. Take regular breaks every two to three hours
Beware of animals on the road
Stay away from trucks and buses
Do not cross the speed limit on highways