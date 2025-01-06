Learning on the road

For many who think 55 is not the age to pursue a passion, Delhi-based adventurer Somit Makar is here to turn the tables. A former investment banker-turned-entrepreneur, Makar is on a solo journey of 10,000-plus km across India by car, and will cover 45 cities and over 100 places to spread the message of road safety.

On his 60-day journey he will stargaze at Gandikota called the ‘Grand Canyon of India’; watch the architectural beauty of sculptures at Khajuraho temple carvings; soul-search at Varanasi’s ghats, spot endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in Odisha’s Chilika Lake, and go on a safari at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The plan is also to showcase the spiritual, natural, and heritage beauty of India.

“The beauty of a journey like this is that it combines adventure with purpose. It’s not just about the miles; it’s about the memories and the message we carry forward,” he says while on his way to Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“I am planning to do a webinar series after my drive. The aim is to use adventurous expeditions to spread the message of road safety. I realised that people these days do not want to listen to a long lecture, instead they want things to be packaged creatively. We will invite students and faculty from various education institutes across India for the webinar,” says Makar who delivered a session on road safety at IIT Madras on December 5.

He shares his observations on road safety and the intent behind the journey rooted in a personal tragedy.